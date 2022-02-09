FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.000-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.00-15.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.73.

NYSE FLT traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $236.27. 690,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,699. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.00 and a 200-day moving average of $245.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

