New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Announces Earnings Results

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NEWR traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.18. 1,629,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,297. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $332,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.56.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
