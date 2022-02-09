New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Announces Earnings Results

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NEWR traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.18. 1,629,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,297. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $332,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

