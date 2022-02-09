NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,332. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCR (NCR)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.