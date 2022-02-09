NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,332. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCR stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of NCR worth $72,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.