Gartner (NYSE:IT) Announces Stock Buyback Plan

Gartner (NYSE:IT) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of IT traded up $7.81 on Tuesday, hitting $302.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.29. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,728. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

