Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $10.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.14. 2,025,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,384. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

