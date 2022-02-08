First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 271,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,566. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.