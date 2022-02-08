First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “First Reliance Bancshares only subsidiary is First Reliance Bank, a South Carolina banking corporation. The company conducts no business other than through its ownership of the Bank. “
The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. First Reliance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.
About First Reliance Bancshares
First Reliance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Reliance Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and insurance products. It also provides personal loans, including unsecured, auto, real estate, overdraft protection, and other loans, as well as home equity line of credit; business loans, such as business installment, commercial real estate, and overdraft protection loans, as well as business lines of credit; mortgage loans; and debit and credit card services.
