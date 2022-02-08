First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFBC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 271,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 38,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

