Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Duluth stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. 54,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 98.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 318,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 1,097.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Duluth by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Duluth by 12.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 110,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

