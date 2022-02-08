Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DOCS traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.81. 2,966,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,172. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $59,066,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 907.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

