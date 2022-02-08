Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.
Shares of MC stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. 595,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,317. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22.
About Moelis & Company
Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moelis & Company (MC)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.