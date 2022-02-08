Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of MC stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. 595,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,317. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,636,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.