Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HTA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. 4,503,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,298. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.