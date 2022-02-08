Zacks: Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Harley-Davidson posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2,693.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 628,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after buying an additional 606,276 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $5.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,589,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,454. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.