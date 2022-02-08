Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $34.23 million and approximately $434,602.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.41 or 0.07092067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00072649 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,554,983 coins and its circulating supply is 343,353,355 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

