VIMworld Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. VIMworld has a market cap of $22.37 million and approximately $63,725.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001978 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00049214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.