Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.41.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,846,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,058. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

