QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. 772,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,472. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

