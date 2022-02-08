Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $7.59 on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. 1,953,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,484. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

