Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Brokerages expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.86 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,476,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,206 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. 2,140,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

