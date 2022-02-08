$189.15 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce sales of $189.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.20 million and the lowest is $188.09 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $213.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 342,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,563. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

