Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PAYC stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.01. 798,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.35. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.