Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,129. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

