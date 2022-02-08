Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $576,732.56 and $67,157.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.68 or 0.07072401 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00072645 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00045053 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

