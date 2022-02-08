Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report $94.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.84 million. Omeros reported sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 788.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 20.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Omeros by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 845,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,851. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $385.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.