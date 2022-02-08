$2.62 Million in Sales Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will announce sales of $2.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $7.40 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,771.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 89,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $622.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

