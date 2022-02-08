FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Equities analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post sales of $671.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $667.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.27 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FTI Consulting.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $157.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $53,172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $40,211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 120.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 143,101 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

