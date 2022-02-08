Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-$0.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.310 EPS.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 984,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,337. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

