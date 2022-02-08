Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.92 million-$992.33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.92 million.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

NYSE HAE traded up $7.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.41. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

