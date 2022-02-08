Oddz (ODDZ) Price Tops $0.20

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $9.25 million and $490,036.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.41 or 0.07051115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,740.68 or 1.00416664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054383 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

