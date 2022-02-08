$506.04 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce sales of $506.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $516.05 million and the lowest is $501.35 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $521.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. 473,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,540. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 118.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 26.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

