$192.20 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report sales of $192.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.40 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $132.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $765.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,497 shares of company stock valued at $494,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.57. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
