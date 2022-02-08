Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to announce $52.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.10 million and the highest is $53.23 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $21.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year sales of $142.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $151.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $158.06 million, with estimates ranging from $152.91 million to $163.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SHIP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.50. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.