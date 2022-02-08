Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. 1,866,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.32. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. FMR LLC increased its position in Euronav by 57.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at $9,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Euronav by 108.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 635,247 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Euronav by 1,641.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 341,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

