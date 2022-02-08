nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.61 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 1,325,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,673. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 222.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

