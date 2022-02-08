Deeper Network Market Capitalization Achieves $107.77 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $107.77 million and $2.43 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00049201 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.81 or 0.07058782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,115.51 or 1.00232159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

