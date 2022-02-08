American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

NYSE AEO traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 2,395,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

