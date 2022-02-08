Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer Buys 2,500 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, James Peyer purchased 8,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $37,558.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer purchased 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00.

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer purchased 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer purchased 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer purchased 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer purchased 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer acquired 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer acquired 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer acquired 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $618.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,079. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

