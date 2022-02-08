Insider Buying: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,047. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 814,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 432,909 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 390,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.