Insider Buying: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,047. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.74.
ABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.
