Carl Kristopher Hagedorn Sells 4,695 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,949,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $80.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

