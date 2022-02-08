$69.70 Million in Sales Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce $69.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. DMC Global posted sales of $57.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $257.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.27 million to $258.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DMC Global.

Several research analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DMC Global by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,177. DMC Global has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $678.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

