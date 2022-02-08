Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $607.04 million and $5.49 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.71 or 0.07068980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,165.20 or 1.00170819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,415,774,625 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

