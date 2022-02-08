Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. 348,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

