JOE (JOE) Price Hits $1.36 on Top Exchanges

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. JOE has a market cap of $226.36 million and $19.88 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.71 or 0.07068980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,165.20 or 1.00170819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006299 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 166,437,131 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

