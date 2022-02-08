Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $1.08 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $201.77 million and $4.65 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015936 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008901 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.