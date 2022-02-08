Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

BAC stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 49,530,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,590,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

