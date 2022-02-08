Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target at $55.29

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of BBIO traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $26,681,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $23,221,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $14,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 43.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 186,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

