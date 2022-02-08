Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
BAYRY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 284,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,442. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
