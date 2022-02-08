Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAYRY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 284,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,442. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.