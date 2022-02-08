Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. 1,491,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

