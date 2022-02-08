Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. 1,491,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.