Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-$11.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $422.54.
Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.05. 416,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
