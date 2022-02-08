Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-$11.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.05. 416,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

