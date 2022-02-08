Tolar Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tolar has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Tolar has a market cap of $940,548.30 and approximately $41,735.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tolar Profile

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

